ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348,340 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $280,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. 487,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $386.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

