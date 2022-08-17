ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 102,129 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,129 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Albemarle worth $169,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,089,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.