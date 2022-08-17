ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,043,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $5,106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 579,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463,514. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

