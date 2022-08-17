ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading 1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $68.44. Approximately 166,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 710,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.7% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Further Reading

