Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $69.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEG opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,822,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 217,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 154,622 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

