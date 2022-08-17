Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTTR opened at $81.60 on Monday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

