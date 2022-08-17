Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.75. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $22.98 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.12 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

Cigna Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.27. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.