Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lifted by Analyst

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

