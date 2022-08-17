Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WWW. CL King cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,538,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,178,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

