Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Decreased by Analyst

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$55.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 199.61. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Hannon purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,910.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

