Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

