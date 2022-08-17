QASH Price Tops $0.0154 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $5.40 million and $139,462.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,054.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00067844 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

