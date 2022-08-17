Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. Qualys has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $155.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $9,865,066. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

