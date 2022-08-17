Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.42. 18,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

