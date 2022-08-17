Quantstamp Hits Market Cap of $18.52 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

