Quark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90,026.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $988,235.40 and approximately $90,026.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,128,204 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

