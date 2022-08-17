QuarkChain Hits One Day Volume of $4.03 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $75.52 million and $4.03 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

