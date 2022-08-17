Radicle Price Hits $2.41 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $77.71 million and $13.87 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00010251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066345 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
