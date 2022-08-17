Rahul G. Patel Sells 7,571 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 814,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,033. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.71. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

