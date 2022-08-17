Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Insider Activity

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Range Resources by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources



Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

