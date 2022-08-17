Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

