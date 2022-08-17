Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 1.5%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 22,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 40,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

