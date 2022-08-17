Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

DNN stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $948.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

