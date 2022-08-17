Raymond James Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $114.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Lumentum Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

