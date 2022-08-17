Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08).
MAG Silver Trading Down 1.2 %
MAG stock opened at C$17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 104.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.70. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.94.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.