Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.44.

MAG stock opened at C$17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 104.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.70. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.94.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

