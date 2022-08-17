RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 499 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

AMT traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,761. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

