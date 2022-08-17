RB Capital Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 33,025.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

ABBV traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $141.45. 79,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The stock has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

