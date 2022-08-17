RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after buying an additional 87,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 318,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. The stock has a market cap of $383.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

