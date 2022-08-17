RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,280,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $11.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,705. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

