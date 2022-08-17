RB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

