RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.28. 123,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,070. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.77 and its 200-day moving average is $383.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

