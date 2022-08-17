RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,433,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after buying an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,690,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.43. The company had a trading volume of 723,965 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.36 and its 200-day moving average is $306.77.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

