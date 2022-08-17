RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $404.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

