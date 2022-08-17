Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
