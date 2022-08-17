Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $36.50.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
