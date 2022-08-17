Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

