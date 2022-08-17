Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 6.7%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 4,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 896,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 404,181 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.