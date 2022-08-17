Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 102,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,647,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

