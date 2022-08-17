Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 57,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,187,505 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $991.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

