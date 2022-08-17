Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $644.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

