Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $21.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE RS opened at $197.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

