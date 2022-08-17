Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $244.69. 2,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,830. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,714 shares of company stock worth $10,142,648. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.