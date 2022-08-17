Research Analysts Set Expectations for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.09.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

