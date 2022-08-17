Reviewing Lucid Group (LCID) and Its Competitors

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lucid Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -17,069.21% -9.11% -2.61%

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -13.06 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 90.01

Lucid Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 807 2078 2827 117 2.39

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 73.45%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lucid Group rivals beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

