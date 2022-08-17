Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251,505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48,292 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.