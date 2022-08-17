Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251,505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48,292 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
