Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251,505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48,292 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.