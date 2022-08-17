ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 284,794 shares of company stock valued at $285,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

