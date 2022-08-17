Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.20

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $17.15. Rexel shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 298 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

