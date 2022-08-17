Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,974. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

