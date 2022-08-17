Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 4,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,291,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 72,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

