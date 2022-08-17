Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 9.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.89 and last traded at 4.89. 6,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 569,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGTI. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.47.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,341,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

