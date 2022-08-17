Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $613.63

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 613.63 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 658.40 ($7.96). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 655 ($7.91), with a volume of 1,262,647 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.46) to GBX 574 ($6.94) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 656.63 ($7.93).

Rightmove Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,910.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 599.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.79.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

